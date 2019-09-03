Comments
WEST RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Two adults and two teens were asleep when a fire broke out at their home in West River.
A noise from the rear of the house awoke them and they evacuated the home calling 911.
Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Henry Avenue around 4:55 a.m.
Officials said the two homes next door were also damaged, but no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined and will remain under investigation.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
