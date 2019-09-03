Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, City Hall, Local TV, Rodney Davis, Talkers, Taneytown, Taneytown City Hall crash


TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Taneytown resident faces nine separate charges after allegedly driving his truck into the community’s city hall Friday evening.

Rodney Davis is charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property over $1,000 in value, malicious destruction of property scheme over $1,000 in value, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to control vehicle speed to avoid a collision and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Mayor Bradley Wantz called Davis a “disgruntled resident” but did not elaborate about what may have led him to allegedly ram a Dodge Dakota into city hall.

“The actions of this person amount to nothing less than a terroristic attack on the city,” Wantz said in a statement over the weekend.

One person inside the building at the time of the crash was not injured.

