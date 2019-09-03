TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Taneytown resident faces nine separate charges after allegedly driving his truck into the community’s city hall Friday evening.
Rodney Davis is charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property over $1,000 in value, malicious destruction of property scheme over $1,000 in value, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to control vehicle speed to avoid a collision and failure to obey a traffic control device.
Taneytown Mayor calling this ‘a terroristic attack on the city.’ Driver, now charged, is Rodney Davis- a resident. Charges below https://t.co/0Snq6uJVv7 @wjz pic.twitter.com/bIbnqWsn4F
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) September 3, 2019
Mayor Bradley Wantz called Davis a “disgruntled resident” but did not elaborate about what may have led him to allegedly ram a Dodge Dakota into city hall.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Truck Crashes Into Taneytown City Hall
- ‘Disgruntled’ Man Facing Charges After Driving Truck Into Taneytown City Hall, Mayor Calls Incident ‘Terroristic Attack’
“The actions of this person amount to nothing less than a terroristic attack on the city,” Wantz said in a statement over the weekend.
One person inside the building at the time of the crash was not injured.
You must log in to post a comment.