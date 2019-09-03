Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Six Baltimore County Fire Department members assigned to a federal emergency task force are in Jacksonville, Florida to assist with hurricane operations, as Hurricane Dorian heads toward the southeast coast.
All of the task force members are tactical rescue specialists and were deployed Friday and are staged in Jacksonville waiting to see if they will be needed.
Hurricane Dorian has been over the Bahamas all weekend and forecasters are still unsure if it will make landfall on any parts of the East Coast.
The members deployed to Jacksonville are Fire Capt. Kelvin Seigle, Parkton Station #60; and Fire Lt. David Gouak, Fire Lt. Brandon Watkins, Fire Lt. Jason Porrovicchio, FADO Shawn Drees and FADO Steve Yealdhall, all of Texas Station #17.
Maryland Red Cross volunteers also have headed out to help with response efforts including in South Carolina.
