(CBS News) — An English boy who eats nothing but French fries, potato chips and the occasional piece of ham has been left blind due to the extreme vitamin deficiency in his diet, doctors in Britain said in a report published Tuesday. One of the doctors behind the article in the Annals of Internal Medicine personally treated the “fussy eater” from Bristol over the course of three years, and said he was previously healthy and took no medicines.
“His diet was essentially a portion of chips (fries) from the local fish and chip shop every day,” the doctor, Denize Atan, told CBS News partner network BBC News. “He also used to snack on crisps (chips) — Pringles — and sometimes slices of white bread and occasional slices of ham, and not really any fruit and vegetables.”
