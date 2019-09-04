BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The reading and math scores earned by Baltimore City Public Schools students are close to the bottom of a national assessment that was given two years ago.
Now, a national non-profit is putting full-time tutors into classrooms across Baltimore City.
Baltimore City Schools students system wide are now being helped by more than 60 AmeriCorps Tutors, part of a workforce of 75,000 nationwide.
“The additional benefit of the intense experience they’re having with their AmeriCorps members is strengthening their efforts,” AmeriCorps CEO Barbara Stewart said. “It’s also helping the teachers because there are more people in the classroom and more caring adults which really makes a difference.”
This AmeriCorps program is called Reading Corps which is part of the Literacy Lab.
“It’s a major part of our effort to make sure that every child in our school system has opportunity,” Senator Ben Cardin said. “The President zero’d out this budget but Congress put it back in and I’m confident Congress will do the same.”
