Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — People lined up outside the governor’s mansion in Annapolis to donate blood Wednesday.
It’s the fifth year for this drive. September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month and Red Cross workers said Gov. Larry Hogan is supportive of the annual drive because of his own battle with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Right now there is a shortage of blood and staff members said it’s because people do not donate as much during the summer months.
Every unit of blood can save up to three lives, and Wednesday’s goal is to collect 35 units.
You must log in to post a comment.