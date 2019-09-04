  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Schools, Baltimore City Schools air condition, Baltimore News, Larry Hogan, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On just the second day of the school, Baltimore City Public Schools without air-conditioning were closed two hours early.

Temperatures were well over 90 degrees Wednesday in Baltimore City.

Gov. Hogan posted a statement on Facebook about the incident.

“It is outrageous and completely unacceptable that the third-highest funded large school system in America still refuses to put air conditioning in their schools and had to send kids home from 57 hot school buildings. The Baltimore City School System must be held accountable.”

Over the last few weeks, the Baltimore Teachers Union and individual donors have been dropping off dozens of portable fans in preparation for the school year.

Related Coverage:

The City District said it’s been working as part of its Capital Improvement Project to install central heating and air in all of its schools.

Comments