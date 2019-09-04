Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On just the second day of the school, Baltimore City Public Schools without air-conditioning were closed two hours early.
Temperatures were well over 90 degrees Wednesday in Baltimore City.
Gov. Hogan posted a statement on Facebook about the incident.
“It is outrageous and completely unacceptable that the third-highest funded large school system in America still refuses to put air conditioning in their schools and had to send kids home from 57 hot school buildings. The Baltimore City School System must be held accountable.”
Over the last few weeks, the Baltimore Teachers Union and individual donors have been dropping off dozens of portable fans in preparation for the school year.
The City District said it’s been working as part of its Capital Improvement Project to install central heating and air in all of its schools.
