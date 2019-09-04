Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools without air-conditioning are closing two hours early on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
A full list of schools are below and can be found here: www.baltimorecityschools.org/AC
Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s Wednesday.
ALERT: Due to the forecast for high temperatures, schools without AC will dismiss 2 hours early today, Sept 4. This applies ONLY to schools without AC. All other schools will have a regular school day. For a list of schools without AC, please visit https://t.co/YIVYtaHpVx
— Baltimore Schools (@BaltCitySchools) September 4, 2019
- Augusta Fells Savage Institute: in design
- Baltimore City College
- Baltimore Polytechnic Institute: in construction; completion anticipated by June 1, 2020
- Belmont Elementary School: in design
- Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West: in design
- Booker T. Washington Middle School: in design
- Calverton Elementary/Middle School: 21st-century buildings program; anticipated completion 2021-22
- City Springs Elementary/Middle School
- Claremont School: 21st-century buildings program
- Collington Square Elementary/Middle School
- Cross Country Elementary/Middle School: 21st-century buildings program; anticipated completion 2020-21
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
- Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle School: in design
- Edgecombe Circle Elementary School: in design
- Edgewood Elementary School: in design
- Edmondson-Westside High School: in construction; completion anticipated by December 31, 2019
- Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
- Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
- Frederick Douglass High School: entering construction; completion anticipated by June 1, 2020
- Furley Elementary School
- George Washington Elementary School
- Graceland Park/O’Donnell Heights Elementary Middle School: new building under construction; anticipated completion 2020-21
- Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
- Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School: entering construction; completion anticipated by June 1, 2020
- Hilton Elementary School: entering construction; completion anticipated by June 1, 2020
- The Historic Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Elementary School: entering construction; completion anticipated by December 1, 2020
- Holabird Elementary/Middle School: new building under construction; anticipated completion 2020-21
- Johnston Square Elementary School
- Lois T. Murray Elementary/Middle School: 21st-century buildings program; anticipated completion 2020-21
- Mary E. Rodman Elementary School: 21st-century buildings program; anticipated completion 2020-21
- Matthew A. Henson Elementary School: entering construction; completion anticipated by June 1, 2020
- Montebello Elementary/Middle School: 21st-century buildings program; anticipated completion 2020-21
- Mount Royal Elementary/Middle School: in design
- National Academy Foundation
- New Era Academy: in design
- Northwood Elementary School: 21st-century buildings program; anticipated completion 2020-21
- Patterson High School: 21st-century buildings program
- Renaissance Academy: in design
- Sharp-Leadenhall Elementary School: 21st-century buildings program; anticipated completion 2021-22
- Southwest Baltimore Charter School: in design
- Thomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle School: entering construction; completion anticipated by June 1, 2020
- Vanguard Collegiate Middle School
- Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School
- Western High School: in construction; completion anticipated by June 1, 2020
- William S. Baer School: in design
- Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School: in design
- Yorkwood Elementary School
