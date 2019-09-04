BREAKINGBaltimore City Schools Without AC Closing 2 Hours Early
By Rachel Menitoff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools without air-conditioning are closing two hours early on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

A full list of schools are below and can be found here: www.baltimorecityschools.org/AC

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s Wednesday.

  • Augusta Fells Savage Institute: in design
  • Baltimore City College
  • Baltimore Polytechnic Institute: in construction; completion anticipated by June 1, 2020
  • Belmont Elementary School: in design
  • Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West: in design
  • Booker T. Washington Middle School: in design
  • Calverton Elementary/Middle School: 21st-century buildings program; anticipated completion 2021-22
  • City Springs Elementary/Middle School
  • Claremont School: 21st-century buildings program
  • Collington Square Elementary/Middle School
  • Cross Country Elementary/Middle School: 21st-century buildings program; anticipated completion 2020-21
  • Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
  • Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle School: in design
  • Edgecombe Circle Elementary School: in design
  • Edgewood Elementary School: in design
  • Edmondson-Westside High School: in construction; completion anticipated by December 31, 2019
  • Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
  • Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
  • Frederick Douglass High School: entering construction; completion anticipated by June 1, 2020
  • Furley Elementary School
  • George Washington Elementary School
  • Graceland Park/O’Donnell Heights Elementary Middle School: new building under construction; anticipated completion 2020-21
  • Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
  • Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School: entering construction; completion anticipated by June 1, 2020
  • Hilton Elementary School:  entering construction; completion anticipated by June 1, 2020
  • The Historic Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Elementary School: entering construction; completion anticipated by December 1, 2020
  • Holabird Elementary/Middle School: new building under construction; anticipated completion 2020-21
  • Johnston Square Elementary School
  • Lois T. Murray Elementary/Middle School: 21st-century buildings program; anticipated completion 2020-21
  • Mary E. Rodman Elementary School: 21st-century buildings program; anticipated completion 2020-21
  • Matthew A. Henson Elementary School: entering construction; completion anticipated by June 1, 2020
  • Montebello Elementary/Middle School: 21st-century buildings program; anticipated completion 2020-21
  • Mount Royal Elementary/Middle School: in design
  • National Academy Foundation
  • New Era Academy: in design
  • Northwood Elementary School: 21st-century buildings program; anticipated completion 2020-21
  • Patterson High School: 21st-century buildings program
  • Renaissance Academy: in design
  • Sharp-Leadenhall Elementary School: 21st-century buildings program; anticipated completion 2021-22
  • Southwest Baltimore Charter School: in design
  • Thomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle School: entering construction; completion anticipated by June 1, 2020
  • Vanguard Collegiate Middle School
  • Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School
  • Western High School: in construction; completion anticipated by June 1, 2020
  • William S. Baer School: in design
  • Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School: in design
  • Yorkwood Elementary School

