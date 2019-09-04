Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman’s body was found outside a central Baltimore church Wednesday morning, police said.
Officers were called to St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in the 1900 block of Saint Paul Street just before 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found the 51-year-old woman with trauma to the upper body.
Medics at the scene pronounced the woman dead.
Homicide detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
