BREAKINGBaltimore City Schools Without AC Closing 2 Hours Early
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Body Found, Homicide, Local TV, St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman’s body was found outside a central Baltimore church Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were called to St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in the 1900 block of Saint Paul Street just before 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found the 51-year-old woman with trauma to the upper body.

Medics at the scene pronounced the woman dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

 

Comments