BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot and killed in Baltimore Tuesday night, marking 232 homicides for the year according to police. Officials said this time last year there were 199 homicides.
Police said they were called to the 3000 block of Oakley Ave. around 10:03 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Man Found Unresponsive After Shooting In Northwest Baltimore
That man was later declared dead after being taken to Sinai Hospital.
Two minutes later at 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Homestead St. for another shooting.
They said they found three victims at the scene. The first victim was an adult male. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he later died.
The other victims were a 17-year-old girl who had been shot in the foot, and an 18-year-old man who had been shot in his body, according to police. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.