GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Detectives arrested a Glen Burnie man after searching his home Tuesday, where they found crack-cocaine and heroin.
Detectives issued a search and seizure warrant to the 1400 block of Crain Highway and recovered around 7.04 grams of crack cocaine and 14.32 grams of heroin, as well as paraphernalia items to include packaging materials and a scale- the street value of it all was around $2,400.
Jackie Parker Jr., 46, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, two counts of possession not marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
