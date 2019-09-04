WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 39 known or suspected human rights violators during a three-day nationwide operation last month, including two in Maryland.
ICE officials from a dozen cities, including Baltimore, as well as the agency’s National Fugitive Operations Program, Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center and Office of the Principal Legal Advisor, teamed up to arrest the fugitives, the agency said.
Those arrested during the operation all have outstanding removal orders and are subject to repatriation to their countries of origin.
Of the 39 known or suspected human rights violators arrested, 16 are also criminal aliens in the U.S.
Fourteen were implicated in human rights violations in Central America, and four others are accused of helping the Chinese government commit forced abortions and sterilizations.
The two arrested by Baltimore’s ICE team were a Central American man affiliated with an organization complicit in kidnappings and murders and a West African man connected to a regime responsible for human rights abuses of citizens, the agency said.
Both were issued final orders of removal to be removed from the U.S.
