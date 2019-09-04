  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One local restaurant used the chicken sandwich viral fight for a good cause.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood created a “Crabby Chicken Sandwich” in response to the Popeyes’ versus Chick-Fil-A sandwich debate last week, and raised $6,000 for Best Buddies Maryland.

They posted a photo saying “The chicken sandwich wars were fun, but this is why we did it!”

The money was raised by their sales with the chicken sandwich covered in crab, which they sold last week.

