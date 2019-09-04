Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One local restaurant used the chicken sandwich viral fight for a good cause.
Jimmy’s Famous Seafood created a “Crabby Chicken Sandwich” in response to the Popeyes’ versus Chick-Fil-A sandwich debate last week, and raised $6,000 for Best Buddies Maryland.
They posted a photo saying “The chicken sandwich wars were fun, but this is why we did it!”
The Chicken Sandwich Wars were fun, but this is why we did it! $6,000 raised for @BestBuddiesMD! And a monster check brought by The Monster Among Men, @BraunStrowman! pic.twitter.com/CKQOHW6A8A
— Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) September 3, 2019
The money was raised by their sales with the chicken sandwich covered in crab, which they sold last week.
