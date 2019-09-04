Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A man died in Baltimore County from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police said the victim was dropped off at the hospital around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday by an unknown person. He died shortly after arriving.
Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 100 block of Center St. in Dundalk. Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit at 410-307-2020.
