BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in west Baltimore that left one man dead Wednesday night.
Police responded to the 800 block of West Lexington Street around 8:54 p.m. for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and neck.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
