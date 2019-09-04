Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — They spent a total of 120 years in prison for crimes they did not commit.
Wednesday, five men want the State of Maryland to pay them a total of $12 million.
The request was sent to the Maryland Board of Estimates and asks for $100,000 for each year served.
The five men were exonerated, and 49 state lawmakers agree they should be compensated.
It is now up to Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot, and Treasurer Nancy Kopp to decide whether to approve the payment.
Some of the men have been waiting for more than a year for a response from the board.
You must log in to post a comment.