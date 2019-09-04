WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A day after the Pentagon formally approved a request from President Donald Trump to reprogram $3.6 billion in military funding for the construction of a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger said three military projects in the state will be deferred.
Among the projects that will face delays are a hazardous cargo pad at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County and infrastructure improvements at Fort Meade in Anne Arundel County, Ruppersberger said.
The Democratic congressman said the $50 million redirected from Joint Base Andrews would also have gone to a new child development center, while the $16.5 million originally to be spent at Fort Meade would have gone toward fixing roads.
Ruppersberger blasted the president’s decision, calling the border wall a “$20 billion boondoggle.”
“These projects were duly-appropriated by both Democrats and Republicans and have a far bigger impact on the security of our nation than a wasteful wall,” he said in a statement. “On the contrary, the wall was explicitly rejected by Congress, which alone has the power of the purse.”
More than 120 defense department projects are expected to be affected by the move, officials told CBS News Tuesday.
