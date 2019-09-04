OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Multiple counties along Maryland’s Eastern Shore are under a Tropical Storm Watch.
The National Weather Service issued the watch for Dorchester, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Wicomico and Worcester counties.
Tropical Storm Watch for St. Marys, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester County in MD. @wjz #mdwx
The Tropical Storm Watch was issued as Hurricane Dorian makes its way up the coast.
Hurricane Dorian brought with it wind gusts and heavy rain to Florida Wednesday as the storm slowly moved north up the East Coast. The hurricane, which was previously deemed a Category 5 storm, destroyed much of the Bahamas.
Forecasters have also issued a warning about rip currents, longshore currents and sneaker waves and other hazards that create life-threatening conditions in the surf zone.
Caution should be used when in or near the water, NWS stated, there is a high risk of rip currents.
“Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore…which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards…beach patrol flags and signs,” they warn. “If you become caught in a rip current…relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”
A coastal flood watch is also in effect late Thursday into late Friday.
WJZ’s weather team continues to track Dorian.
