BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people are injured after a fire in northeast Baltimore early Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
The call came out at 9:26 a.m. to the 2600 block of Llewelyn Ave for a house fire.
A woman reportedly jumped out the window to escape the fire, and was seriously injured.
Two men were also injured, one with serious injuries and another with less serious injuries, officials added.
All three were taken to an area hospital, no firefighters were injured.
