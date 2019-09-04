WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland will get more than $42 million in federal funding to help fight the state’s opioid epidemic.
The Trump administration announced Wednesday more than $1.8 billion in funding for states to continue working on ways to address the crisis.
Included in the announcement is more than $900 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of a three-year effort to help state and local governments get a better understanding of the epidemic and ramp up prevention and response efforts.
Those funds are also aimed at helping state and local agencies track and prevent overdose deaths.
The announcement also includes $932 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which will go to all 50 states as part of its state opioid response grants.
Maryland’s state health department will get more than $7 million of the CDC money, with an additional $2.6 million going to Baltimore County’s health department. The state will get another $33 million from the SAMHSA pool.
