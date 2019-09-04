CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County Police officer shot a dog on Saturday after the dog reportedly attacked the officer during a traffic stop.
The dog, a Cane Corso, later died, police said.
The on-duty officer was patrolling the area of Jefferson Heights Drive and Cedar Heights Drive at around 6:45 p.m. when he saw a sedan traveling on the roadway without license plates.
The officer initiated a traffic stop on the car in a residential neighborhood, and a second officer came to assist.
The driver exited the car and became in contact with both officers, and during that time, a dog approached the assisting officer from a yard nearby and tried to bite the officer in the left leg.
The officer backpedaled while also trying to draw his firearm. The dog lunged again at the officer and tried to bite him, and the officer discharged his duty weapon, police said.
The dog was struck, and then taken to a veterinary hospital where he died from his injuries.
Prince George’s County Police said they have their special investigative response team handling the investigation into the discharge of the officer’s duty weapon.
