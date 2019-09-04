UPPER MARLBORO, MD. (WJZ) — A suspended Prince George’s County police officer was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on charges involving allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman he may have known at a social outing two years ago.
Lieutenant Richard Tallant faces a charge of a second-degree sex offense for the incident, in February 2017, while he was off-duty.
His police powers were suspended in April 2019 when the Prince George’s County Police Department learned about the allegations.
The internal affairs division immediately launched an investigation and PGPD brought the case to the State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges, following an internal investigation.
Tallant is currently suspended without pay. He joined the department in 1997 and is assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Division.
