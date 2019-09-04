FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Police arrested a 26-year-old West Virginia man who solicited sex from an undercover detective posing as a minor online.
On August 21, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force was conducting an online undercover investigation posing as a 14-year-old girl when the man initiated contact with the undercover detective.
Nicholas Andrew Miller, 26, of Charles Town, West Va., contacted the undercover detective on a social media platform despite acknowledging he knew the girl’s age multiple times throughout the chat- he then solicited multiple sexual acts from her.
The chats and solicitation continued on August 22 and Miller made plans to travel to Frederick County from West Virginia to engage in the solicited acts with the minor.
When Miller arrived at the meet location he was apprehended by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.
Miller was charged with three counts of sexual solicitation of a minor and is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bond.
He is currently out on bail from Fairfax County, Virginia on similar charges.
