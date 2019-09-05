  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and faces multiple charges in a fatal stabbing in the city early Wednesday morning, police said.

Jonathan Calloway is charged with first-degree murder, manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon in the death of a 25-year-old man.

Police said the victim walked into St. Agnes Hospital around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday with stab wounds to his neck. He died less than an hour later.

Detectives later learned the stabbing happened inside an apartment in the 3300 block of Windsor Avenue.

Calloway was taken to central booking and is waiting to see a court commissioner, police said.

 

