BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people died in three separate shootings overnight Thursday in Baltimore.
Around 11:27 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 200 block of Douglas County and found a 24-year-old man unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.
The man was taken to Johns Hopkins where he was pronounced dead around 11:48 p.m.
Then at 1:25 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Arsan Avenue. When they arrived they were directed to a bedroom and found 23-year-old Terrance Featherstone unresponsive. He had been shot. Featherstone was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives said the victim was outside his home when an unknown gunman approached him and opened fire. Featherstone went inside his home to escape the attack.
Almost an hour later, officers responded to the 1300 block of Glenwood Avenue around 2:17 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
Officers found an unknown man lying on the curb suffering from a gunshot wound on his left side. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
