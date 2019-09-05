  • WJZ 13On Air

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Six of the seven suspects arrested in connection to a murder at a Towson apartment complex in July had immigration detainers, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirms.

Of the six detainers, five are Salvadoran and one is Mexican. All of them are in the country illegally.

All six are also members of MS-13, ICE confirms.

ICE lodged detainers once the suspects entered local law enforcement custody on murder charges.

Seven people, including a juvenile charged as an adult, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was found near a Towson apartment building in July.

