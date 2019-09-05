REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Emergency Management Agency has tips to prepare for a natural disaster.
September marks Maryland’s Preparedness Month, officials advise residents to plan for disaster before it happens.
- Prepare for an emergency before it happens.
- Have a plan. This means a communications plan, an evacuation & reunification plan, and a plan for your pets.
- Know your Zone and be a good neighbor — It only takes one tropical storm or hurricane to change your life.
A plan helps you and your loved ones remain safe during a hurricane — or another incident — that has the potential to change your life and the surroundings around you.
“We are entering the height of the hurricane season in the Mid-Atlantic Region,” said MEMA Executive Director Russell Strickland. “That’s why now is a good time to review preparedness plans at home, at work, and at school. Having a plan, a disaster supply kit, and paying attention to trusted weather forecasts will help protect you and your family in most emergencies. It only takes one storm to change your life.”
In Maryland, flooding, high winds, severe thunderstorms and winter storms are more common threats.
For more information on Hurricane Dorian and additional threats, visit:
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
