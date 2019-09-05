  • WJZ 13On Air

ASSATEAGUE, Md. (WJZ/CNN) — The wild horses that spend their days roaming around Assateague Island could soon face the potential effects of Hurricane Dorian.

The effects of Hurricane Dorian are expected in the area late Thursday and could last about 24 hours.

The Assateague Island horses, however, know by instinct when a storm is coming, and head to higher ground for protection.

Down the coast, the wild horses on the beach in North Carolina’s Outer Banks were not evacuated.

They, too, like the Assateague Island ponies headed to higher ground. They gathered under sturdy oak trees to shelter from the storm.

Hurricane Dorian could bring flooding to low lying areas along Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for most counties along the Eastern Shore.

