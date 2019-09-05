GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore heroin dealer was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distribution of heroin.

Coron Johnson, 25, of Baltimore, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel.

Johnson admitted that an individual died as a result of using heroin that he distributed.

According to his plea agreement, on August 11, 2017, Johnson sold heroin to an individual in Annapolis, Maryland. The individual returned to her home in Bowie, Maryland, and went to her bedroom.

The next day, she was found in her bedroom, unresponsive, holding her cell phone. First responders administered CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

Law enforcement officers recovered a paper fold containing .025 grams of heroin. The medical examiner performed an autopsy and determined that the victim’s cause of death was heroin intoxication.

Law enforcement officers took the victim’s phone following the fatal overdose. A short time later, Johnson texted the phone, asking if the victim was “coming to get some this fire today.”

A law enforcement officer, posing as the victim, responded to Johnson. Johnson arranged to meet the law enforcement officer, posing as the victim, in Bowie, to sell $139 worth of heroin.

At the agreed-upon time, Johnson texted that he had arrived. Law enforcement officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Law enforcement recovered a paper fold with powder residue from the floorboard of the passenger side of the car where Johnson had been sitting. Johnson was also in possession of the cell phone used to text the victim’s phone.

Johnson admitted to law enforcement that he primarily distributes heroin in the Newtowne-20 section of Annapolis. Johnson identified a picture of the victim as the individual he thought he was meeting in Bowie, and admitted that he had sold the victim heroin in Annapolis the day before.