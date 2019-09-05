BALTIMORE (WJZ/CBS News) — Two more pet food manufacturers are joining the list of those recalling pig-ear dog treats tied to an outbreak of salmonella that has now stricken 143 people in 35 states, including Maryland and Virginia.
The illnesses include 33 hospitalizations and 26 cases of children under five, federal health officials said on Thursday.
Dog owners should not buy or feed any pig ears to their pets, including treats already in homes, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reiterated in an update.
The warning comes two days after the latest in a string of recalls involving the dog snacks. Dog Goods USA expanded a previous recall to include all 30-packs of Berkley & Jensen brand pig ears sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club stores. The company purchased the pig ears from a single supplier in Brazil from September 2018 through August 2019.
Illnesses in the outbreak have been reported in the following 35 states, including Maryland and Virginia.
