JEFFERSON, Md. (WJZ) — Three former employees of a Frederick County special needs day school and residential treatment center were in court Thursday for a bond review.
Jermaine Thomas, 35, of Frederick, Ariel Eppard, 27, of Hagerstown, and Wesley Dean, 32, of Montgomery Village, face numerous charges for alleged sex crimes with two then-students at The Jefferson School.
Three Former Employees Of Maryland Special Education School Arrested On Child Sex Abuse Charges
A judge set bond at $50,000 for Thomas with conditions he surrenders his passports. He has a U.S. and Hungarian passport from his time playing basketball in Europe, officials said.
The judge set bond at $25,000 for Eppard and Dean. All three were ordered to have pre-trial supervision and no contact with victims or each other.
In a statement to WJZ Wednesday, the school said they immediately placed the trio on leave when the allegations surfaced and later fired all three.
You must log in to post a comment.