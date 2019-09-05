Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Emergency Services is continuing to monitor the projected path of Hurricane Dorian.
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Emergency Services is continuing to monitor the projected path of Hurricane Dorian.
The effects of Hurricane Dorian are expected in the Ocean City area late Thursday and lasting about 24 hours.
Related Coverage:
- Hurricane Dorian | Camping, Swimming Restrictions At Assateague State Park Due To ‘Potentially Dangerous Conditions’
- Maryland Weather: Tropical Storm Watch Issued For Eastern Shore Ahead Of Hurricane Dorian’s Arrival
Prolonged rain and sustained winds of 30-35 miles per hour are expected, along with moderate flooding during high tide cycles.
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 5, 2019
Town of Ocean City personnel has begun completing pre-storm action items, including closing the seawall and removing items from the beach.
Residents are encouraged to begin securing outdoor items.
You must log in to post a comment.