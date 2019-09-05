By Mike Hellgren
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Emergency Services is continuing to monitor the projected path of Hurricane Dorian.

The effects of Hurricane Dorian are expected in the Ocean City area late Thursday and lasting about 24 hours.

Prolonged rain and sustained winds of 30-35 miles per hour are expected, along with moderate flooding during high tide cycles.

Town of Ocean City personnel has begun completing pre-storm action items, including closing the seawall and removing items from the beach.

Residents are encouraged to begin securing outdoor items.

