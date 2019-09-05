BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of volunteers spent Thursday renovating a homeless veteran treatment facility in south Baltimore.

The Baltimore Station residential and out-patient treatment facility primarily serves those who have served. Thursday, the community showed their appreciation by picking up paintbrushes and lawnmowers.

“When we don’t have leaks springing up, or when we have fresh coats of paint, it helps the personality of the program but it also helps the demeanor and attitude of those we serve,” Paul Martin said.

While new shelves went up inside, outside the trees got a fresh trim.

It’s all thanks to The Home Depot Foundation and their Celebration of Service campaign, which is designed to help and improve the lives of military veterans and their families.

Home Depot donated the supplies, while 350 volunteers gave their time and effort to make the facility shine.

“Well it warms my heart and it lets me know that there is still some good, human serving, people around.”

As work was underway, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford got a tour of the building.

“The fact that they’re getting this volunteer help when resources are so limited. It’s just amazing.”

Home Depot said it plans to do 600 projects like the one at The Baltimore Station leading up to Veterans Day in November. The Baltimore Station was the first such project.