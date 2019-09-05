  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Thursday that August 2019 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $154,260,719 – the fourth-best month in the history of Maryland’s casino gaming program.

The total represents a $7,969,691 — 5.4 percent — increase compared to the August 2018 total of $146,291,028.

Contributions to the State of Maryland from August 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $63,271,425, including $47,431,956 for the Education Trust Fund.

Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

Maryland has six privately owned casinos that offer both slot machines and table games.

