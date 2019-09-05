HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man was arrested and charged Thursday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.
David Kosier, 52, of Hyattsville, is charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography.
In August of 2019, troopers from the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received several related CyberTip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving the distribution of child pornography online.
The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Prince George’s County.
At about 5:20 a.m. Thursday, the Maryland State Police, along with Homeland Security Investigations and the Prince George’s County Police Department, served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence.
A preliminary forensic review of Kosier’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files. The devices were seized and will be analyzed by the Maryland State Police Digital Forensics Laboratory. Kosier was arrested without incident.
