BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several Maryland counties are under a tropical storm warning.
The National Weather Service issued the warning for Dorchester, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Wicomico and Worcester counties.
Tropical Storm Warning for St. Marys, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester County in MD. @wjz #mdwx
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) September 5, 2019
Hurricane Dorian regained strength overnight to become a category 3 storm.
#mdwxA wide view off all the alerts down to our South. Play connect the dots with the pink over the DelMarVa and the Pink over Cape Cod and you have the track of Dorian. pic.twitter.com/O4jcS1NAjk
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) September 5, 2019
#mdwx Current advisories. Still looks like a miss.Slightly more than a near miss. As of right now. Legit, stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/OLUZ2VAInl
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) September 5, 2019
Some Maryland coastline areas could see wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour tomorrow.
Hurricane Dorian brought with it wind gusts and heavy rain to Florida Wednesday as the storm slowly moved north up the East Coast. The hurricane, which was previously deemed a Category 5 storm, destroyed much of the Bahamas.
Forecasters have also issued a warning about rip currents, longshore currents and sneaker waves and other hazards that create life-threatening conditions in the surf zone.
Caution should be used when in or near the water, NWS stated, there is a high risk of rip currents.
“Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore…which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards…beach patrol flags and signs,” they warn. “If you become caught in a rip current…relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”
WJZ’s weather team continues to track Dorian.
