ARNOLD, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after they say a woman robbed a TD Bank in Arnold.
Police were called to the TD Bank at 1470 Ritchie Highway around noon Wednesday after the bank robbery alarm was triggered.
A manager told police an unknown woman entered the bank and announced a robbery. She was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.
The only description is she was a woman 20 to 30 years of age.
Police searched the area but couldn’t find her.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Robbery Unit at 410-222-4720. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
