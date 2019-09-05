OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — We are just days away from the season opener, and the Ravens continue preparations feeling confident and healthy.
For the second straight day, all 53 players on the roster were on the practice field in Owings Mills.
Most of the starters played sparingly — if at all — in preseason games, so Sunday’s contest at Miami will be their first full-go.
Adding to that, temperatures are forecasted to be near 90 degrees come kick-off.
Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale offered his take on the hot temperatures.
“We talk about the heat, I think everybody wants to talk about the heat, could it be any hotter than what it was when we were in Philadelphia,”? Martindale said. “I saw some giraffes and elephants going up and down the sidelines, it was that hot.”
Kick-off from Miami is slated for 1 p.m.
