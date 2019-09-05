Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six Baltimore City high school football teams will face off in the first Kick-Off Classic.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
Baltimore City Council President Brandon M. Scott said the Kick-Off Classic aims to unify the city, celebrating the beginning of the high school football season.
Three separate games will take place Saturday, September 7 at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute located on 1400 W. Cold Spring Lane.
- At 1 p.m. — Lake Clifton vs. Carver
- At 4 p.m. — Patterson vs. City College
- At 7 p.m. — Dunbar vs. Mervo
Coaches said they are happy to take part in an event that shows positivity towards Baltimore City and its student-athletes.
For ticket information and or details on the game, click here.
