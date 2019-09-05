Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City College High School, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Carver Vocational-Technical High School, Dunbar High School, Football, Lake Clifton High School, Mervo High School, One Baltimore, Patterson High School


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six Baltimore City high school football teams will face off in the first Kick-Off Classic.

Baltimore City Council President Brandon M. Scott said the Kick-Off Classic aims to unify the city, celebrating the beginning of the high school football season.

Three separate games will take place Saturday, September 7 at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute located on 1400 W. Cold Spring Lane.

  • At 1 p.m. — Lake Clifton vs. Carver
  • At 4 p.m. — Patterson vs. City College
  • At 7 p.m. — Dunbar vs. Mervo

Coaches said they are happy to take part in an event that shows positivity towards Baltimore City and its student-athletes.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

