BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was critically injured after being shot in the chest in Baltimore Friday afternoon.
Baltimore police officers were called to the 400 block of Preston Street around 1:45 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Due to his injuries, he wasn’t able to give officers any information about who shot him, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-86-7LOCKUP.
