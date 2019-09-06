  • WJZ 13On Air

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — An 8-year-old boy died earlier this week after suffering critical injuries in an ATV crash.

Officials said the victim, Kemel Bonilla-Reyes, of Temple Hills, was riding on an ATV with a 15-year-old boy in the 5000 block of Janis Lane in Temple Hills Sunday when it flipped over in a cul-de-sac.

Kemel was rushed to a hospital in DC, but because of his injuries, he was taken to the Children’s National Medical Center, where he died two days later.

Officers are still investigating the crash to gather further information.

If you have any information in regards to this investigation, please call:

  • Criminal Investigation Division – 301-772-4925
  • Crime Solvers – 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

