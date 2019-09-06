Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland drivers filling up at the pump won’t have to worry about Hurricane Dorian forcing gas prices higher, AAA said.
Despite the hurricane moving up the Eastern Seaboard, AAA Mid-Atlantic said gas prices in the Northeast region won’t be affected.
The average gas price in the state Friday is $2.41 per gallon, down five cents from a week ago and 41 cents cheaper than this time last year. The national average is $2.57 per gallon.
Drivers in Salisbury are seeing the cheapest prices, with the average per-gallon price at $2.31. On the high end, Cumberland drivers are seeing gas at $2.62 per gallon.
Baltimore comes in at the lower end at $2.35 per gallon.
Gas prices are expected to continue to drop as the switch to the cheaper winter-blend fuel takes place, AAA said.
