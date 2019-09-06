Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced the name of the baby blue Duiker that was born last month.
Poppy, the month-old calf, was named by her Animal Care Team as the Zoo offers a special baby-monitor that the public can view of Poppy and her mother, Flower.
Officials said Poppy can be seen on this new webcam, napping, nursing, and frolicking about with her mom.
Poppy will live behind the scenes until spring, when Poppy is big enough to live in the African Aviary habitats with Flower and her dad, Lucky.
Poppy and Flower can be seen live here.
Visitors looking for a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the mom and baby, and many other animals, can register for the Africa Barn Tour here.
