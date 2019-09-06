Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — History was made at Oriole Park on this date in 1995.
On Sept. 6, 1995, Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s record for consecutive games played.
Ripken broke Gehrig’s record with 2,131 consecutive games played.
The Orioles Hall of Famer hit a career .276 with 431 home runs and 1,695 RBI’s.
