Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Carnival Cruise Lines, Carnival Pride, Hurricane Dorian, Hurricane Relief, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cruise ship leaving Baltimore this weekend will stop in The Bahamas to deliver aid to the country hit hard by Hurricane Dorian.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Pride ship will leave from Baltimore Sunday carrying extra food, water and supplies. It will stop Freeport, the main city on the Grand Bahama island, before continuing on to Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas and Grand Turk in Turks and Caicos.

RELATED STORIES: 

Another ship, the Carnival Liberty, will set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, Monday with supplies for the country.

The Carnival Foundation and others have also pledged to donate $2 million in funding and support for hurricane relief in The Bahamas.

 

Comments