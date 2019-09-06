Baltimore (WJZ)– Hurricane Dorian was downgraded to a category 1 storm overnight.

It is moving through the Outer Banks of North Carolina but the Eastern Shore of Maryland is already seeing some whipping winds and high surf.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Dorchester, St. Mary’s, Somerset, and Wicomico counties.

Category 1 #HurricaneDorian is moving through the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It will move out to sea later today but some of its outer bands will continue to swipe the #EasternShore. #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/WLfZM0viiD — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) September 6, 2019

The Head of Emergency Management in Ocean City said that the town is prepared.

“We’ve done everything that we normally do with a storm,” Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald said. “Everything from taking the flags down, to removing the trash barrels from the beach. Making sure there is nothing, flying objects, going around.”

Prolonged rain and sustained winds of 30-35 miles per hour are expected, along with moderate flooding during high tide cycles. Waves could be up to seven feet.

Another look at the Atlantic this morning. There’s a mist rolling in. We’re live all morning on #WJZ with Dorian’s impact on Maryland. @wjz pic.twitter.com/vXERC5Y7fN — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 6, 2019

Town of Ocean City personnel completed pre-storm action items, including closing the seawall and removing items from the beach.

The Town of Ocean City’s Emergency Services personnel will be working with local and state representatives to provide residents with accurate, timely, and essential information in regard to Hurricane Dorian.