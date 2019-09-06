OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Hurricane Dorian’s outer bands passed near Maryland’s coastline Friday.
A tropical storm warning was issued for Dorchester, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.
Category 1 #HurricaneDorian is moving through the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It will move out to sea later today but some of its outer bands will continue to swipe the #EasternShore. #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/WLfZM0viiD
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) September 6, 2019
Ocean City officials said that the town was prepared for the storm, which was downgraded to a Category 1.
“We’ve done everything that we normally do with a storm,” Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald said. “Everything from taking the flags down, to removing the trash barrels from the beach. Making sure there is nothing, flying objects, going around.”
Ocean City saw wind gusts of up to 50 miles-per-hour Friday and about two inches of rain.
Current conditions from Dorian here in Ocean City @wjz pic.twitter.com/Jm6xsNJ0t1
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 6, 2019
The storm headed away from Mid-Atlantic states, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane #Dorian Advisory 54A: Dorian Racing Northeatward Away From the Mid-Atlantic States. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 6, 2019
