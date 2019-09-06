  • WJZ 13On Air

By Mike Hellgren
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Hurricane Dorian’s outer bands passed near Maryland’s coastline Friday.

A tropical storm warning was issued for Dorchester, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.

Ocean City officials said that the town was prepared for the storm, which was downgraded to a Category 1.

“We’ve done everything that we normally do with a storm,” Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald said. “Everything from taking the flags down, to removing the trash barrels from the beach. Making sure there is nothing, flying objects, going around.”

Ocean City saw wind gusts of up to 50 miles-per-hour Friday and about two inches of rain.

The storm headed away from Mid-Atlantic states, according to the National Hurricane Center.

