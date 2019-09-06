Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a fundraiser held Friday for Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington.
Sergeant Carrington was shot during a robbery attempt last month.
He is currently in rehab after being released from Shock Trauma two weeks ago.
Members of the Baltimore Police Department stopped by the northeast district throughout the day, buying T-shirts and food.
All proceeds benefited the Carrington family.
