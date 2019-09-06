  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Edgewater, Fatal Fire, James Edward Gilmer, Local TV, Shed Fire, Talkers


EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — The man found dead at the scene of a shed fire in Anne Arundel County Wednesday has been identified as 35-year-old James Edward Gilmer.

The fire, which broke out around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Dorsey Drive in Edgewater, occurred in a plastic storage shed, fire officials said.

Body Found Body At Scene Of Anne Arundel County Shed Fire

Two nearby homes suffered damage to siding.

Officials have not yet determined Gilmer’s cause of death.

The fire remains under investigation.

 

Comments