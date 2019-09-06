Comments
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — The man found dead at the scene of a shed fire in Anne Arundel County Wednesday has been identified as 35-year-old James Edward Gilmer.
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — The man found dead at the scene of a shed fire in Anne Arundel County Wednesday has been identified as 35-year-old James Edward Gilmer.
The fire, which broke out around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Dorsey Drive in Edgewater, occurred in a plastic storage shed, fire officials said.
Body Found Body At Scene Of Anne Arundel County Shed Fire
Two nearby homes suffered damage to siding.
Officials have not yet determined Gilmer’s cause of death.
The fire remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.