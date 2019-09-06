Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood made an exciting announcement Friday!
The Crabby Chicken Sandwich is on the menu for good!
The Crabby Chicken is here…forever! For-e-ver. pic.twitter.com/XoO0PKLQbO
— Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) September 6, 2019
“The Crabby Chicken is here… forever! For-e-ver,” a tweet read.
Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Joins Chicken Sandwich Battle With Crabby Chicken
Jimmy’s Famous Seafood joined the chicken sandwich battle after Popeyes had launched one of its.
Popeyes, however, is temporarily sold out of its chicken sandwich.
